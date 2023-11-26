Source: Ex ZPRA commanders appeals for assistance – The Southern Eye

FORMER Zpra commander John Maluzo Ndlovu is bitter over the neglect of veterans of the liberation struggle as he appealed to well-wishers to fund his medical bills for injuries sustained during the war.

In 2021, Ndlovu was awarded the Grand Officer of Zimbabwe order of merit by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his role during the armed struggle.

He was recognised alongside the late national heroine Jane Ngwenya, Moffat Hadebe, Abraham Nkiwane and Gibson Mayisa who were also given the same award.

Other awards that were conferred include the Grand Commander of the Zimbabwe order of merit, order of Great Zimbabwe in silver, Historical legacy award, silver cross of Zimbabwe, Jairos Jiri Humanitarian award and Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Gold and Silver.

Mnangagwa, however, raised eyebrows after he also awarded his wife, Auxillia, the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Gold.

“I am an orphan, bedridden also nursing injuries I sustained during the war,”he said.

“My eye was operated on last week at a cost of US$100 which I borrowed from another resident.

“I am always bedridden from injuries I sustained during the war and battling with medical bills…”

Ndlovu, who went to war in 1962, said he was heartbroken over the neglect of Zpra veterans.

“I was 19-years-old when I went to war,” he said.

“I found people like Luke Mhlanga and I was transferred to the Northern Hemisphere with 23 other cadres that included Gorden Butshe (all late).”

Ndlovu was allocated a farm after 2000, but it was later seized from him by Zanu PF-connected individuals.

According to Zapu and Zpra, the distortions on the country’s war history have led to failure by government to recognise a number of its unsung heroes, some of whom are interred at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.

The Cemetery has become a de facto Heroes’ Acre for Zipra veterans while their Zanu’s Zanla colleagues are being buried at the National Heroes Acre.

A number of late Zapu veterans such as Vice-President Joseph Msika used to question how the war history was documented.

He died in 2009 without leaving any written account despite promises to correct the distorted history.

An organisation linked to Zapu, Mafela Trust, at one time tried to document Zipra’s history but the efforts never went anywhere.