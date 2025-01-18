Source: Exodus moves to phase 2 of housing construction –Newsday Zimbabwe

Addressing journalists during a tour of government projects under the 100-day cycle recently, the company’s chief executive officer, Progress Mambo, said at least 108 new modern housing units are being constructed behind Madokero Shopping Mall by the Public Service Pension Fund as part of efforts to ensure that government’s one million housing units target by year-end are met.

CONSTRUCTION group, Exodus and Company says it is embarking on its second phase of modern housing after having completed its phase one project recently.

The initiative comes after 82 housing units of world-class standard were built in the first phase at Madokero Creek.

“The design is world-class, and we came up with this design in line with the government programme to achieve an upper-middle-income economy by 2030,” Mambo said.

“So, we said the infrastructure that we develop, including housing, should already start to show the direction that we are going.”

He said they had come up with new designs that are fairly unique in the country and they look forward to participating and assisting the government in its vision.

“This project has got two phases. The first phase has 82 units, starting from two beds, then we have three beds. The second phase is semi-detached, then also three-bed houses that stand alone,” Mambo said.

“We designed it that way as we wanted to cover young families that can occupy two beds, but as they graduate into bigger families, then they can go into three-bed properties. As I indicated, that is a gated community, 100% perimeter-fenced.

“In terms of amenities, which is coming in phase two, we are going to provide a club for the community. We will also provide a play area for the kids, and the sporting facilities, which will include a swimming pool and a multi-purpose basketball, tennis court, and similar sporting activities.”

Mambo said, in terms of other infrastructure that they have put in place there is reticulated gas, coming from a central point, reticulated into the houses.

He added: “We have used prepaid meters so that people just pay for their gas. You use your gas after you have paid, but you are getting the gas from a bulk source. We have also done the same for water.

“We have water being provided from a central point, and the residents access their water through prepaid water meters as well.”

Mambo said the second phase has 66 housing units.

“We have just started, so there is nothing much to see at the moment, but after six months, there will be a lot that would have been done already there. For the remaining 66 units, we shall make a total of 148 units for this project,” he said.

Speaking during the tour, Information minister Jenfan Muswere said government has since built 700 000 housing units.

“The number was revised upwards by the President to say one million houses by the end of 2025. We are now at a number of 700 000 houses that have been built since the commencement of NDS 1 [National Development Strategy 1], and we are very sure that we will be able to achieve the target,” Muswere said.

“The government will be able to achieve this, given the magnetic investment climate that has been created by the public, and in particular, the localisation of infrastructure projects which will also close the roads, houses that are taking place across all provinces.

“In terms of the balance, in terms of the 300 000 work that is ongoing, we are sure that by the end of 2025 we will have achieved the one million houses.”

During the 2023 Presidential election campaign, President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised a two-million housing milestone by the end of this year.