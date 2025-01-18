Source: ‘Gukurahundi hearings a joke’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

According to reports, the initiative underscores government’s commitment to addressing the country’s past and fostering national healing.

STAKEHOLDERS have raised concern over Gukurahundi hearings expected to commence in the first quarter of this year saying any serious project should be backed by a budget.

Chief Mathema of Matabeleland South told NewsDay Weekender that victims are concerned about the approach of the whole exercise which does not recognise the voice of the affected.

“The government has not announced a budget yet for the whole exercise. Victims are concerned that only the voice of government, who is also said to be the perpetrator, is heard, leaving out the voice of the other sides,” he said.

“The approach should be a ‘bottom up’, not vice versa. This is a joke, this exercise would take years rather than days. We need to follow international standards in resolving the emotive Gukurahundi issue.”

Chief Mathema said culture teaches people that the offender should not be the one dictating to the offended what needs to be done.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union Western region chairperson Ambrose Sibindi echoed similar sentiments, underscoring the need for a proper budget and said some of the chiefs are victims.

“Some of the chiefs are victims directly or indirectly. How can a victim be made to chair such a committee? People have said it clearly that they need an independent body because they want this issue solved once and for all,” he said.

“This will be a waste of resources because there is a possibility that people will dispute the outcome of the exercise on the basis that the committee is compromised.”

Political analyst Methuseli Moyo said the occasion is a great step forward.

“We hope the victims and survivors will seize the opportunity to give their accounts and recommendations,” he said.

“We believe the authorities are sincere and ready to resolve the matter.”