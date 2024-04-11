Source: Experts map climate-change adaptation policies –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE African Group of Negotiators Experts Support (AGNES) is convening a crucial strategy meeting in Nairobi in collaboration with key partners aimed at aligning regional priorities with global climate objectives.

According to a statement from Global Strategic Communications Council, a global network of communications professionals in the field of climate and energy, the meeting will provide climate change adaptation strategies.

At least 30 climate experts from African countries ranging from policymakers, negotiators, farmer organisations, to international and regional research organisations, among other stakeholders, are attending the meeting.

Anne Wang’ombe, permanent secretary in the Kenyan State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action, emphasised the importance of the meeting as several African countries including Zimbabwe endure the effects of climate change.

“Our collective representation across various sectors underscores the holistic approach needed to tackle climate challenges, integrating gender perspectives into policies and actions,” she said.

AGNES team leader, George Wamukoya, said the fight against climate change was critical.

“Our collective efforts, guided by reflection on COP28 outcomes, will shape strategic approaches across crucial themes: agriculture, adaptation, gender equality, health, water security, biodiversity, and nature-based solutions,” he said.

Desta Lakew, Global Partnerships for Africa Lead, AMREF Health Africa urged increased interdisciplinary collaboration, investment in research, and political support to ensure health remains central to climate discourse.

“AMREF Health Africa stands at the forefront of this critical dialogue, advocating greater recognition of health considerations within climate negotiations. With rising temperatures exacerbating disease burdens and threatening food security, the time for action is now,” Lakew said.

AGNES policy and legal team leader, Natasha Museba, said health concerns resulting from climate change impacts could not be ignored during the conference.

Africa is recording an increase in zoonotic disease outbreaks.

‘‘This could be due to several reasons, including Africa having the world’s fastest-growing population, growing demand for food derived from animals, rising urbanisation and encroachment on the habitats of wildlife. Existing and future impacts of climate change will substantially challenge global efforts to build healthy populations,” Museba said.

The meeting ends on Friday.