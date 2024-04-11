Source: OPPOSITION politician, Job Sikhala, has said South Africa’s ruling party has undermined the democratic struggle against Zanu PF by endorsing rigged elections in the country.
We have noticed and identified the role the ANC and consecutive ANC governments in South Africa have played to undermine the mass democratic struggle in our country,” Sikhala said.
“Don’t forget these are the same people who forced the global political agreement in our country when Zanu PF and the late Robert Mugabe were defeated in an election.”
Mugabe was forced into a government of national unity with the opposition MDC formations in 2009 during talks led by then South African president Thabo Mbeki.
“The ANC’s role has always been to undermine our people. Fikile Mbalula, the ANC secretary-general, has been releasing controversial statements against the opposition and people of Zimbabwe,” Sikhala said.
“There is no doubt that it’s the ANC’s policy to undermine the democratic forces of the people of Zimbabwe.”
In March, Zanu PF, ANC and other liberation movements held a summit in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe to craft strategies on how to push back against the opposition parties and remain in power.
