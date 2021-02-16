Extension Of Lockdown Without Social Safety Nets Ridiculous – Biti 

MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti has said the extension of the national lockdown in the absence of social safety nets is ridiculous.

MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti has said the government should not have extended the national lockdown without announcing safety nets to help the country’s vulnerable groups.

Using Microblogging site Twitter Biti called the move by the government to extend the lockdown by 2 weeks without any social safety nets ridiculous:

The extension of the lockdown in the absence of social safety nets & a stimulus for business is pointless harsh & ridiculous. Regime needs to test &t o have a roll out plan for vaccines It does not. Lock down decisions should be made on science & science alone not authoritarian whim.

The government through President Mnangagwa extended the lockdown for 2 more weeks and said the move was meant to allow the high number of active cases to recede. However, the government did not announce any social safety nets for the general populace that will be affected by the lockdown extension.

Meanwhile, several government officials witnessed the delivery of 200 000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China this morning, Minister of Health Constantino Chiwenga said the vaccines brought hope that things will eventually go back to normal.