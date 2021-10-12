Source: Eye Witness Narrates Attack On Chamisa’s Aides By “ZANU-PF Mob” – Pindula News

A group of rowdy and drunk youths attacked the aides of Nelson Chamisa, the leader of opposition MDC Alliance in Charumbira, Masvingo. The party believes the assailants had been sponsored by ruling ZANU PF.

The violent mob stoned vehicles, blocked roads with burning logs and badly injured members of Nelson Chamisa’s delegation and advance team.

An eye witness said Chamisa’s aides had to go back but they had already been injured. As she narrated the ordeal, the audience was chanting “pasi nemhandu” a slogan that was popularised by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The audience ululated when the narrator mentioned that the MDC officials had been injured. Watch the video below for more details