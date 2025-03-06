Source: Eyebrows over new Ascot redevelopment plan – The Southern Eye

A PLAN by the Bulawayo City Council to redevelop the former Ascot Race Course has sparked renewed debate by residents who fear the recreational facility can be hijacked by private individuals again.

The announcement to redevelop Ascot was made by town clerk Christopher Dube in a notice.

“This plan aims to establish a detailed development control policy for the study area. Unlocking land for various uses and promoting sustainable development,” Dube said.

He said the city would conduct a series of stakeholder consultations in line with the requirements of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act.

“As part of the process council staff, interns and students will be conducting household and traffic surveys from March 10 to 26,” Dube said.

“The household surveys will target residents and commercial property owners in Ascot, Suburbs, Parklands, Khumalo, Woodlands, Ilanda and Malindela.”

Residents, however, expressed concern over the takeover of community recreation facilities by private individuals.

“The Mashumba recreational facility was stolen together with the Mzilikazi T and V square recreational facility,” a Mzilikazi resident, who only identified himself as Moyo, said.

Former Bulawayo mayor Gift Banda was placed under investigation after it emerged that he had acquired at least 3,5 hectares of Ascot land for the construction of town houses.

According to the Bulawayo Operative Master Plan, the piece of land was zoned for the construction of residential buildings such as flats.

Banda constructed town houses.