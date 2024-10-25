Source: Factionalism dominates Zanu PF central committee meeting -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZANU PF spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, says factionalism, which is tearing the party apart in the midst of its annual conference, dominated the party’s central committee meeting on Wednesday.

The central committee meeting was held ahead of the annual people’s conference to be officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa today.

Reports and Zanu PF sources indicate that Mnangagwa has been trying to douse the factional fights triggered by a push to amend the Constitution and extend his term of office.

Mnangagwa’s constitutionally-mandated two terms end in 2028, although there has been a push by the President’s loyalists for his tenure to be extended. Mnangagwa has in the past said he is a constitutionalist and would leave at the end of his tenure.

Mutsvangwa, who has been dodging questions on factionalism within the party, let the cat out of the bag at a Press conference on Wednesday night after the party’s central committee meeting.

“There was a lot of debate, people aired a lot of views about this and there was a lot of banter,” he said.

“There was a candid discussion about all these issues; people were pointing out some names… but we are a democratic party. People let off steam and found each other out at the end of the day…”

Mutsvangwa refused to name the said individuals accused of fanning factionalism saying it was an internal matter.

“Zanu PF is a structured party with a very strong cadetship which has known each other through thick and thin for the past 40 to 50 years, so we know each other in Zanu PF,” he said.

While addressing central committee members, Mnangagwa admitted that there was serious infighting within the ruling Zanu PF.

He warned that “trouble-causers” will be severely punished.

Zanu PF secretary for science and technology, Ziyambi Ziyambi, said party members were united despite the internal divisions.

“You will see all of us there, chatting jovially. But when you see us together, they insinuate that we were fighting,” Ziyambi said.

“I do not know where that comes from, but we expect it. That is the democratic right to speak, but we think that you must lie to a certain extent, not cause alarm and despondency.”

Information minister, Jenfan Muswere, preached peace among party members.

“At the present moment, government is focused on ensuring the betterment of the people and rallying behind the President as he leads the nation towards an upper-middle-income society,” he said.

Reports indicated that party members are divided along factional lines with two camps emerging — one aligned to Mnangagwa and the other to his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga is said to be a front runner to succeed Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF will hold its elective congress in 2027 ahead of the 2028 elections.