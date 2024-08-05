Source: Families skip meals as drought bites –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is currently grappling with one of the worst droughts in years and President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the country needed over US$2 billion worth of food aid.

MOST families in rural areas are skipping meals as a coping mechanism as the effects of drought take its toll, global provider of early warning and analysis on acute food insecurity has shown.

“In July, most households continue to employ consumption-based coping measures such as skipping meals, reducing meal portions or prioritising the feeding of children and the ill, which are usually characteristic of the peak of the lean season,” the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FewsNet) said.

“Some households in parts of the country that received grain from government are relying on this food assistance as a main source of food. Government has reported plans to resume its school feeding programme in rural and urban areas to help address food shortages, malnutrition and school dropouts because of the drought.”

The report noted that the price of a mealie-meal had skyrocketed beyond the reach of many low-income households.

“In July, market supplies of staple grain remained very low, with stocks not available across most markets. Unlike during typical post-harvest periods, current prices of staple grain are equal to or higher than staple grain prices in February and March 2024, which typically is the peak of the lean season. Prices range between US$9 and US$12 per 17,5 kg bucket of maize, more than double the price (US$3-US$5) retailed normally in July following an average harvest,” FewsNet said.

It added: “Maize meal prices are between 20-25% higher than normal, retailing for US$5,50- US$8 per 10kg bag, compared to July 2023, when prices ranged between US$4,50 and US$6,50. In general, USD, ZAR and ZiG prices of other basic food commodities remain relatively stable, but prices are higher than what most low-income households can afford.”

The government has announced a US$1,6 billion 2024/25 agricultural season crop input assistance plan to be financed by the government (40%) and the private sector (60%) to support engagement in the next agricultural season and take advantage of the forecast average to above-average rainfall.