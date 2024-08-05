Source: Woman threatens BCC with court action over sewer bursts –Newsday Zimbabwe

Audrey Dlodlo said the slow response by the local authority compounded her problems, adding that many times she sought refuge at her rural home when it took long to correct the situation.

A BULAWAYO resident is considering taking the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to court to compel the local authority to remove a sewer line from her yard because sewage is flooding her home causing her family discomfort and exposing it to water-borne diseases.

The latest sewer burst occurred last week and despite repeated requests BCC plumbers are yet to respond.

Bulawayo mayor David Coltart on Saturday said he would respond to questions after looking at images sent to him.

Dlodlo, who owns a property along Beit Avenue in North End, said sewer bursts inside her yard had become regular since the introduction of water rationing.

The sewer burst occurs through a manhole in her yard.

Response was not as regular and the latest was last week following a report which was made to the responsible office.

“We made a report as we have always done and were given reference number 2407S5683 and a firm promise of attention. We are still waiting for them to come as has become the norm. And when they come the workers ask for “something”, she said.

“I think they must redirect this line so it does not come through my yard or they should redesign such that these bursts do not occur in the yard. This is unhygienic and late response is irresponsible under such circumstances.

“I have been considering legal action to compel council to do something.”

An extract of her conversation with municipal officials showed how desperate she was.

“I am writing to you with a heavy heart and a deep sense of concern. As you know, the situation in our home has reached a critical point. Despite numerous attempts to seek assistance, we have not received any help. I regret to inform you that the plumbers who are supposed to be working on this issue have been less than cooperative. In fact, it seems that they have become corrupt and are now demanding payment in order to do their jobs,” read part of her conversation with BCC authorities seen by NewsDay.

In response a Bulawayo City Council official said: “Noted. We will once again make a follow up with our sewer team, they will attend.” No attempt was made to address corruption allegations.