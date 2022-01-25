Source: Farmer exhumes arms of war – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By BERNADETTE MUCHANYEREI

A HURUNGWE farmer has unearthed arms of war believed to have been hidden in his field during the 1970s liberation struggle, NewsDay has learnt.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said the matter was still under investigation.

“I cannot say much on the issue because it is still under investigation,” Nyathi said.

Police said the arms of war were discovered in Karenga village under Chief Dendera in Hurungwe.

“A 42-year-old Hurungwe farmer found a rusty box while he was working on his field with an ox-drawn plough. The box contained 507 rounds of a PKM machine gun measuring about 30x25x15cm in size,” the police statement read.

“The ammunition was taken to the Zimbabwe National Army 23 Combat Group in Magunje for further investigation.”

In a related matter, police last Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man for negligence and failure to report loss of a firearm.

The suspect, Franklin Ncube, who is a security guard, reportedly lost his service Taurus revolver, Calibre 38 SPI while drunk, and did not report the matter to the police.