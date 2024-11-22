Source: Farmers face fines for diverting agric inputs –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Agricultural Marketing Authority (Ama) has expressed concern over rising cases of input abuse and side marketing.

The body has since issued a stern warning to farmers over the misuse of government-distributed inputs under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa and National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme (NEAPS).

Ama chief executive officer Clever Isaya yesterday said the abuse of the inputs undermined the government’s food security efforts, disrupting market stability.

“Inputs provided under these schemes are a national investment in food security and agricultural resilience,” he said.

“Their misuse not only jeopardises household food supplies, but also reduces the overall agricultural productivity needed to feed the nation,” Isaya added, emphasising the heavy penalties to be meted out on the suspects.

Offenders face fines of up to level four, imprisonment of up to three months or both.

He said Ama had offices across the country established to help farmers to access information on proper marketing channels and compliance requirements.

Isaya urged farmers to take advantage of Ama’s regional offices to learn about compliant marketing channels and how to fulfil their obligations.

“Ama remains committed to supporting Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector by fostering fair trade, enhancing productivity and safeguarding the resources invested in farming programmes,” he noted.

“This move aims to ensure that all farmers, from communal to commercial understand their obligations under the law and the economic impact of non-compliance.”

According to Statutory Instrument 79 of 2017, inputs such as seed, fertilisers and chemicals provided under these programmes should be used strictly for their intended purposes, with all contracted produce delivered to designated depots.

Government says the Presidential scheme (Pfumvudza/Intwasa) has been instrumental in boosting food security at household level, especially in drought-prone areas.

Zimbabwe is bracing for a promising farming season as regional weather experts forecast normal to above-normal rainfall for the 2024/25 season, recovering from an El Niño-induced drought that characterised the previous season.

According to weather forecasts, the period from October to December might still experience normal to below-normal rains before transitioning to normal to above-normal rains from January to March in the new year.