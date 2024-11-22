Source: Zim Commonwealth possible readmission queried –Newsday Zimbabwe

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi

ZIMBABWE’S possible readmission to the Commonwealth despite numerous human rights violations will damage the bloc’s credibility as a champion of democracy and justice, NewsDay has heard.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has led a spirited campaign to have Zimbabwe back into the group since assuming power in a coup that toppled former President Robert Mugabe in 2017.

In 2003, Mugabe withdrew Zimbabwe’s membership of the grouping, made up of former British colonies, at the height of a diplomatic tiff between Harare and the West led by the United States and the United Kingdom following the controversial land reform programme.

Mnangagwa’s bid to return Zimbabwe to the Commonwealth received a major boost with the bloc’s outgoing secretary-general, Patricia Scotland, supporting the move.

Scotland recently sent a 52-page report to all members of the union, seeking objections to Zimbabwe’s readmission, arguing that the country had made “remarkable democratic progress”.

Political analysts have, however, been left divided over the possible readmission of the southern Africa country to the club.

Political analyst Vivid Gwede said Zimbabwe’s readmission would present the country with an opportunity to clean its image although the claim that it has made significant democratic progress was not borne out of realities on the ground.

“This is clear from the Commonwealth observer mission report on the last elections, the plight of many jailed political activists, and attempts to close the civic space.

“However, it appears that the outgoing secretary-general believes having Zimbabwe in the bloc can facilitate progress on these issues,” he said.

Effie Ncube, a development practitioner and political analyst, said despite protests from pro-democracy activists constantly pointing at the recurrence of human rights violations, it seem the bloc would readmit Zimbabwe hoping that the gesture would encourage reforms.

“If the government takes advantage of the readmission and takes concrete, irreversible and practical measures to address the democratic gap, tackle runaway corruption and realign its practices in line with Commonwealth expectations, then readmission might prove beneficial to the country,” he said.

“However, there is a danger that the government will see readmission as an affirmation of its negative attitude towards democracy and human rights and double down on some of the worst authoritarian practices. If it does, then no reforms whatsoever beyond lip service will take place.”

University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies world politics professor Stephen Chan said Zimbabwe’s possible readmission could largely be down to fatigue.

“I don’t think the outgoing Commonwealth secretary-general has full support. But Commonwealth members are simply tired of the Zimbabwe issue,” he said.

“Fatigue may see membership by default. Having said that, it would take a small miracle for the Commonwealth to regain the importance it had in the 1980s. It would be welcome to a largely declined club.”

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has penned a letter to Scotland arguing that re-admission of Zimbabwe without ensuring it reforms will embolden the regime’s repressive practices and signal tacit approval of its actions.

“Reforms are essential for creating an environment where democracy can thrive. Without them, Zimbabweans will remain disenfranchised and the cycle of impunity and corruption will persist,” CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said.

“We appeal to the Commonwealth to stand firm in its commitment to these principles. Readmission must be contingent upon demonstrable progress in implementing the necessary reforms.

“We are ready to engage further with your office and other Commonwealth representatives to advocate for these changes and ensure the voices of Zimbabweans are heard.”

However, Zanu PF director for information Farai Marapira said Zimbabwe’s possible re-admission to the Commonwealth was long overdue.

“It is common knowledge that Zimbabwe was arbitrarily and unprocedurally removed from the Commonwealth. We welcome any attempts to address this injustice against Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Furthermore, as the President has said, our doors are open for business, so we welcome all overtures that may benefit our people.

“We deserve equal seats at congresses of commerce and world affairs and urge other nations to respect this sacrosanct right.”