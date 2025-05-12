Source: Farmers to receive payment for wheat deliveries – herald

Richard Muponde

THE Grain Marketing Board says it will start paying wheat farmers today for their outstanding amounts for grain deliveries made in October last year.

This comes after the board had already made payments of more than US$23 million, including a recent US$5 million tranche released by the treasury.

The payments are expected to help farmers prepare for winter wheat cropping.

Farmers were still owed the foreign currency component.

Zimbabwe National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) president Mrs Monica Chinamasa confirmed the payment plans to Zimpapers Politics Hub, although she lamented the late payment by the GMB, which gets funding from the treasury.

“We have been advised by the GMB boss, Dr Edson Badarai, that the treasury is likely to give us money by Monday or Tuesday,” Mrs Chinamasa said.

“Some farmers have not been paid for wheat delivered last year in October. So that is how bad it is.”

Farmers had expressed concerns over the delays in receiving payments, particularly now as preparations for winter wheat farming were underway.

When contacted for comment, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development permanent secretary, Prof Obert Jiri, said the Government was working to expedite the payment of the outstanding balances.

“Another payment is coming,” he said.

The Government had paid the local currency component timeously, indexed to the prevailing exchange rate on the day, rather than the delivery date, to address the impact of exchange rate volatility.