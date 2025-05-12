Source: Man jailed 10 years for stealing ZETDC cables -Newsday Zimbabwe

A HARARE man, who stole electricity cables, was on Friday last week sentenced to an effective 10 years in jail after being convicted for contravening the Electricity Acts.

Hillary Mutanhaurwa pleaded guilty to the charge before Harare magistrate Appollonia Marutya.

It was the State’s case that on April 30 this year, Mutanhaurwa went to Number 138 Kwame Nkrumah Street in Harare, where he dug up and cut a ZETDC underground core armoured cable.

Mutanhaurwa was seen by security guards manning the premises committing the offence and was arrested.

The court heard that Mutanhaurwa led the guards to the recovery of a hoe and a cable, which were at the scene of the crime and were handed over to the police.

The recovered cable and a hoe were produced in court as evidence.

The value of the stolen cable is US$100 and it was recovered.