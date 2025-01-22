Farmers urged to diversify crops 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Dr Anxious Masuka

Victor Maphosa, Mashonaland East Bureau

Farmers nationwide must diversify their operations to ensure food security for the nation, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, has said.

He made the remarks during a recent tour of Mashonaland East Province, where he assessed the crop condition and visited both commercial and Pfumvudza farmers, aligning with President Mnangagwa’s food security goals.

At Kudenga Farm in Marondera District, Dr Masuka commended the farm’s successful fisheries project and livestock production, yielding an annual off-take of 250 steers from a herd of 1 000 cattle.

The farm also features a modern tobacco curing facility powered by renewable energy.

Dr Masuka praised the farmer, saying: “We are on a visit to ascertain the crop condition… With farmers like Kudenga here in Marondera, we are surely on our way to accomplishing food security. “A diversified farm is always a marvel to visit.”

Dr Masuka also interacted with Pfumvudza farmers in Ward 8, at the homestead of Mr David Ziyengwa.

The Ziyengwa family has prepared 24 plots with various crops at different growth stages, impressing the Minister, who remarked that such commitment is essential for household food security.

He reassured farmers of the Government’s ongoing support, stating that inputs would be provided to all beneficiaries who prepare their plots.

Dr Masuka highlighted a broader societal benefit of food security, noting that once there is food security at household level, even domestic violence becomes minimal.

Mr Ziyengwa shared his family’s positive experience since participating in the Pfumvudza programme, saying they are thriving and able to send their children to better schools.