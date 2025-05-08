Source: Fastjet appoints general sales agent for Zambia -Newsday Zimbabwe

The airline connects three major cities in Zimbabwe by flying between Harare and Victoria Falls, as well as between Harare and Bulawayo.

VALUE carrier fastjet Zimbabwe has appointed Air Promotion Group (APG) Zambia as its official general sales agent in the neighbouring country.

APG Zambia is part of a French-based passenger and cargo general sales agent airline representation network of the same name.

APG has partnered over 200 airlines globally with a product portfolio of airline distribution solutions, supported by its global network spanning 170 countries. It has over 100 offices in these locations.

“fastjet Zimbabwe is pleased to announce the appointment of Air Promotion Group (Zambia) as its official general sales agent in Zambia, effective immediately,” the airline said in a statement.

“This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in fastjet Zimbabwe’s efforts to expand its footprint following the recent launch of flights between Harare, Zimbabwe, and Lusaka, Zambia.

“With their strong local presence, proven Zambian market expertise and a deep understanding of the regional customer base, APG Zambia is well-positioned to represent our brand and drive growth in Zambia.”

As a general sales agent, APG Zambia will be responsible for the promotion and sales of flights between Zambia and Zimbabwe, handling customer inquiries and providing full support to clients and the trade across Zambia.

According to fastjet Zimbabwe, APG Zambia’s appointment aligns with the airline’s broader strategy to enhance its service delivery, improve market accessibility and strengthen relationships with partners and customers.

“We are delighted to welcome APG Zambia to the fastjet Zimbabwe network,” fastjet Zimbabwe chief commercial officer Vivian Ruwuya said.

“Zambia is a new and important market for us and with APG’s extensive experience and dedicated sales team on the ground, we are confident in their ability to deliver excellent service and increased reach for our products and services.”

In addition, the airline offers international flights from Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa, Victoria Falls to Mbombela (Kruger) Nelspruit Mpumalanga in South Africa and between Harare and Lusaka.