Source: India launches targeted action against terrorist camps following deadly attacks –Newsday Zimbabwe

Indian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Bramha Kumar

INDIA has described the recent deadly terrorist attacks on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir as part of a campaign to disrupt the region’s burgeoning tourism industry and instil fear among locals.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, Indian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Bramha Kumar said the attacks, which occurred on April 22, 2025, leaving 26 people dead, were carried out by terrorists affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Kumar said his country had launched precision strikes against terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to repel the terrorist movement and restore stability in the region which received 23 million visitors last year.

“The manner of the attack was characterised by extreme brutality, aimed at instilling fear and provoking communal discord,” he said.

“The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining the normalcy returning to Jammu and Kashmir.

“In particular, it was designed to impact the mainstay of the economy, tourism, with a record 23 million tourists visiting the valley last year.

“The manner of the attack was also driven by an objective of provoking communal discord, both in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the nation. It is to the credit of the government and the people of India that these designs were foiled.”

He noted that the assailants deliberately targeted families to amplify the trauma.

The attack was claimed by a group known as The Resistance Front, identified as a front for the terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In response to the attack, the Indian government executed measured, non-escalatory actions to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure responsible for the violence.

The strikes targeted nine specific camps linked to terrorist training and operations, including facilities in Muzaffarabad and Sialkot, which have been implicated in previous attacks against Indian security forces.

“Earlier this morning as you would be aware, India exercised its right to respond and pre-empt as well as deter more such cross-border attacks,” Kumar said.

“These actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible.

“They focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India.”

He also highlighted the necessity of these operations in light of Pakistan’s historical pattern of harbouring and supporting terrorist activities against India.

The targeted camps included: Sawai Nala, a training centre for Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists involved in multiple attacks, including the recent Pahalgam assault; Syedna Bilal, a staging area for Jaish-e-Mohammed, equipped for weapons training; Gulpur, active in launching attacks in Jammu, linked to previous terrorist operations and Barnala, specialised in explosives and survival training.

There is also Abbas, prepared Fidayeen terrorists with capacity to train 15 operatives; Sarjal, linked to the killing of J&K police personnel; Mehmoona Joya, which planned the Pathankot air force base attack; Markaz Taiba, infamous for training participants in the 2008 Mumbai attacks and Markaz Subhanallah as well as the headquarters of Jaish-e-Muhammad, known for recruitment and indoctrination.