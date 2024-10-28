Source: Fat Bastard film, Samukange’s health gains testament –Newsday Zimbabwe

Samukange revealed to NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the Mbare Art Space after the screenings of the Bioskop Short Film Competition that through constant fitness training he had learnt that one can attain mental sharpness and a mindset that endures long working hours.

THE Fat Bastard film that won the Best Cinematography accolade at the 9th edition of the European Film Festival is a personal testimony to manage one’s wealth, filmmaker Jonathan Samukange has said.

Samukange revealed to NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the Mbare Art Space after the screenings of the Bioskop Short Film Competition that through constant fitness training he had learnt that one can attain mental sharpness and a mindset that endures long working hours.

“I wrote the film to portray my own self experiences and as a testimony for the need for maintaining good health gains. I called myself the Fat Bastard who needed help with getting everything done on time,” he said.

“The title is a bit disruptive and l copied the technique from the Hollywood films which incites people into a positive thinking. l encourage people to get proper fitness trainers, so that they avoid injuries and body strains.”

Samukange’s Africa Film Academy early this year scored a first as it became the first film school to hold a mini film festival and an awards ceremony at the Joina City Ster Kinekor in Harare ahead of the students’ graduation.

“Our graduates have done several commercials and music videos that are on the air. We would like to have a self-sustained film industry with well coordinated players,” he said.

The filmmaker said the European Film Festival was a good experience as it chose a location which was open to everyone and inclusive.

With more advertising the festival can emerge to be the best in the region, he said.

“Inspite of the awards ceremony being filled to capacity, many people confessed ignorance of the four-day event that took place at the Mbare Art Space from October 10 to 13,” Samukange said.

“Awards are about mentioning best practices and building up new strong community relationships that help in developing sound knowledge and proficient skills that develops our society.”

The filmmaker was glad that several local authorities have included the development of arts infrastructure in their budgets.

They should go a step further in directing funds to screening films and even sponsoring their productions, Samukange said.

He said films should be used as mediums that help in protecting a people’s culture.

“City councils should help in creating employment through film. We have the skills and adequate talent and we need them to address funding issues. I, however, challenge filmmakers to make the best out of their available limited resources.

At the European Film Festival, Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture deputy minister Emily Jesaya said preparations were at an advanced stage for the launch of the National Film Strategy. The Film Strategy was preceded by the National Music Strategy which was positively impacting the music industry. European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann Jobst von Kirchmann hinted that the future additions of the European Film Festival would carry more exciting films and workshops.