Source: Freeman launches 13th album in style -Newsday Zimbabwe

Freeman, who performed twice, made his first appearance by introducing the track Muchandinzwawo, off his latest album and fans liked it.

DANCEHALL musician Freeman HKD, born Emegy Sylvester Chizanga, on Saturday gave a scintillating performance when he launched his 13th album titled Me vs Me at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare.

The rains that had pounded some parts of Harare, especially the city centre late Saturday afternoon could not deter the sheer willpower of thousands of the HKD family that thronged the venue.

Among the fans was football star Khama Billiat and many other sports and showbiz personalities.

Me Vs Me is a compilation album, which carries 16 tracks that was released last Thursday.

It features superstars Nutty O, Master H, Daruler, Soulful Leah and Mandy Ahwee.

The album launch coincided with the inaugural HKD Festival.

Freeman, who performed twice, made his first appearance by introducing the track Muchandinzwawo, off his latest album and fans liked it.

He performed songs from his latest offering and also took fans down memory lane singing tracks such as Joina City.

Voltz JT, Poptain, Feli Nandi, Delroy, She Calaz, Master H, Tamy Moyo, Takura, Nyasha David, Nutty O and Holy Ten illuminated the festival with spellbinding performances.

Freeman also apologised to one of his fans who had been assaulted by security personnel during his recent performance in Kariba.

Some of the songs on the album include Muchandinzwawo, Zvavharana, Wenyama, Bhuru, International Business, Chahwiriri, which features Nutty O and Paper 2.

LA Liga, Ndashaiwa, Parikuda Plan, Hwahwa, Charisma and Uchahwinha are other tracks on the album.

The album opens up with Me vs Me, which features Soulful Leah and ZCA is a bonus track, which features Daruler and Mandy Ahwee.

Freeman said the album comprises a potpourri of beats including Afro-fusion, Afro-pop and some old Freeman stuff.

He said it took him slightly a year to produce the album.