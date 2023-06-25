Source: Father, daughter fight over rent – The Standard

A 36-year-old Harare woman accused her father of budging into her room and assaulting her with a switch while she was naked.

Doreen Zhou said her biological father Albert later chased her away from their Mainway Meadows family house.

“I was changing clothes when he budged into my room holding a cable,” she said.

“I asked him to wait outside my room so that I could finish dressing up before we could discuss his problems with me, but he refused and assaulted me.”

Her father denied the charges before accusing his daughter of refusing to pay rent.

“I asked her to go and rent because she is not paying me anything or for the utilities needed to maintain the house,” he said.

Magistrate Sharon Mashavira said Zhou had failed to prove her claims against her father.