Source: Aspiring Mbizo MP tackles lawlessness – The Standard

Aspiring Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Mbizo constituency MP Corban Madzivanyika plans to confront the Home Affairs ministry over lawlessness in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s home town of Kwekwe to ensure the safety of opposition supporters in the run-up to the elections.

Zanu PF activists have been allegedly committing heinous crimes in Midlands, particularly in Kwekwe including the killing of opposition supporters with impunity.

Ahead of the March 26 by-elections last year, CCC supporter Mboneni Ncube was allegedly murdered by a hit squad of Zanu PF activists at a rally at Mbizo 4 shopping centre where CCC party leader Nelson Chamisa was addressing a gathering.

Several opposition supporters were wounded in the attack.

While the suspects were later rounded up hiding at the nearby Jessie Lodge reportedly owned by former State Security minister Owen Ncube and an assortment of weapons including machetes recovered at the scene, all of them are now walking scot-free.

Several serious crimes have been committed by allegedly by Zanu PF activists before and after the incident with police seemingly powerless to take charge.

In an interview yesterday, Madzivanyika, a veteran trade unionist, said he had set an agenda to push back.

“I am going to be prioritising advocacy for the creation of multiple police stations across Mbizo and empowerment of the security service officers with resources so that it becomes impossible for a person to murder people and walk scot free,” Madzivanyika said.

“We shall be engaging the Home Affairs ministry over that.

“In Parliament I shall also push for amendment of laws to make it difficult for murderers to get bail so that they go back and further terrorise their victims or even kill more people.”

Analysts and the opposition have expressed fears of political violence in the run-up to the August 23 elections where Mnangagwa is seeking re-election.

Mnangagwa is facing a challenge from 10 other presidential candidates including exiled former minister Saviour Kasukuwere and his main challenger, Chamisa.