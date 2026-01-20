Source: Father ordered to pay US$100 maintenance -Newsday Zimbabwe

A HARARE magistrate has ordered a man to pay US$100 per month in child maintenance, rejecting his claims of severe financial hardship after a job loss and dismissing his offer of US$60 as insufficient.

Itai Chikepe was arraigned before the Harare Civil Court by his former partner, Deliwe Shana, who sought US$200 monthly for the support of their two children, aged 17 and 14.

Presiding magistrate Hannah Fazilahmed ruled that Chikepe’s stated income of US$30 per month from vending was not credible given his admitted responsibilities to other dependents.

The court heard that the children faced significant educational expenses, with the eldest preparing for Ordinary Level examinations and the younger cone having recently begun Form 1.

Shana argued that costs had escalated, necessitating increased support.

Chikepe contended that he failed to meet his obligations after losing his job, adding that he sells tomatoes and airtime in Gweru, where he relocated for a lower cost of living.

He further claimed that Shana unilaterally moved the children to a private school which charges US$240 per term, a cost he said was unsustainable given his circumstances.

In her application, Shana defended the school changes, alleging that the previous institution lacked basic standards while accusing Chikepe of inconsistent payment and empty promises, forcing her to pay the fees on her own

The proceedings revealed a broader familial dispute, with Chikepe alleging that he is being denied access to the children and raising questions of paternity for the younger child — claims which should be addressed in a broader maintenance hearing.

In her ruling, Fazilahmed ordered a US$100 monthly payment, stating that the court did not believe Chikepe’s reported earnings were true.

She advised him to seek better paying employment to meet his responsibilities, given that he has five children.

Additionally, Chikepe was ordered to cover 50% of school-related costs.