Source: State adds fresh murder charges on Guruve serial killer -Newsday Zimbabwe

ANYMORE Zvitsva, the suspected Guruve serial killer, yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo after the State added five fresh charges of murder and rape, taking the total to 17.

Moyo remanded Zvitsva in custody to February 3 for routine appearance and advised him to approach the High Court for bail application.

In the fresh charges, the State alleges that on March 25, 2025 at Plot 43 Nyakanupu in Guruve, Zvitsva went to Charity Chidhawu (20)’s home where he found her with her three-year-old son.

Armed with a machete, Zvitsva allegedly killed Chidhawu, chopped her body and buried its parts in a shallow pit.

He reportedly turned to the toddler, killed him, dug another shallow pit and buried him.

On a different count, it is alleged that on September 22 last year, Zvitsva met Tariro Gotora who was herding cattle along Hunyani River in Chiwe village, Raffingora.

She was carrying a baby girl on her back.

Zvitsva, wielding a machete and snare wire, allegedly instructed Gotora to remove the baby from her back and throw him into Chisanga River and Gotora complied.

He allegedly raped Gotora and strangled her with snare wire before dragging her body to Hunyani River, where he dumped it and disappeared.

On October 9 last year, Zvitsa attacked a 27-year-old woman who was sleeping in her house in Ditwi village at Chiwe Farm in Raffingora.

Armed with an Okapi knife and snare wire, Zvitsva allegedly broke into her bedroom and threatened to kill her if she screamed before tying her hands and legs.

He allegedly dragged her to the bushes along the Dangemvuri Mountains, where he raped her once before stabbing her on the back and neck.

The court heard that on October 27 in Mudhindo village under Chief Bepura in Kachuta, Guruve, Zvitsa encountered 62-year-old woman, who was fetching water at a nearby borehole.

He allegedly produced a machete from his jacket and demanded sex.

She attempted to flee into nearby bushes, but Zvitsva grabbed her, struck her once on the head and on the left arm with the machete and she fell down.

According to court papers, Zvitsa raped her, strangled her with a piece of wire and left her unconscious at the scene.

Zvitsva was arrested recently in a joint operation involving security forces after a reign of terror that gripped Guruve and surrounding areas in Mashonaland Central province.