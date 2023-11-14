Source: FBC Holdings Acquires Standard Chartered Bank

The statement by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) on the acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank by FBC Holdings:

The Bank wishes to advise the banking public that the Registrar of Banking Institutions approved FBC Holdings Limited’s acquisition of 100% shareholding (significant interest) in Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe Limited which also results in FBC Holdings Limited taking control of Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe Limited as defined in terms of the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20]

The Bank also advises the public that approval has been granted by the Registrar of Banking Institutions for FBC Holdings Limited to be registered as a controlling company for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe Limited.