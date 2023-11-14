HARARE – Sengezo Tshabangu has ordered further recalls on CCC organising secretary Amos Chibaya and 17 other party legislators among them five senators as he continues cleansing the main opposition of elective representatives in parliament and local authorities.

The ouster of the legislators was announced in parliament Tuesday by national assembly speaker Jacob Mudenda.

Targeted legislators are Admore Chievero (Chegutu West), Stephen Chatiza (Goromonzi West), Gift Ostallos Siziba (Pelandaba), Tapfumanei Willard Madzimbamuto (Seke), Oliver Mutasa (Zvimba East), Amos Chibaya (Mkoba North), Emma Muzondiwa (Midlands PR), Machirairwa Mugidho (Masvingo PR), Constance Chihota (Mashonaland East PR), Monica Mukwada (Manicaland PR), Sekai Mungani (Midlands PR), Linnet Mazingaidzo (Harare) and Dephine Gutsa (Mashonaland East PR).

The recalls were announced just as the High Court ruled in favour of CCC which had interdicted parliament and the local government minister from effecting further recalls pending determination on an earlier challenge over the self-styled CCC interim secretary general’s authority to act on behalf of the main opposition.

Speaking after the court ruling on Tuesday, CCC lawyer Obey Shava said they filed a summons against Tshabangu on 27 October interdicting from “purporting to represent the party in any forum”.

The action is still pending.

CCC further issued letters to the national assembly speaker, senate president and the local government minister informing them of the pending application, but recalls did not stop.

“That has necessitated us to file an urgent chamber application interdicting everyone from effecting the recalls pending the determination of the main matter,” Shava said.

He added, “In the interim, the High Court has suspended any further recalls pending the disposition and the hearing of that urgent chamber application.”

High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi is presiding over the case.