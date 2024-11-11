Source: Fear grips Zimbos over Moza violence –Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWEANS living along the border between the country and Mozambique are living in fear as post-election violence continues to rock the neighbouring country.

Protesters in Mozambique, organised by opposition leaders and their supporters disputing the outcome of the October 9 elections that saw the ruling Frelimo party extend its 49-year rule, took to the streets with police reportedly firing teargas to disperse them in Maputo and other urban areas.

In Manicaland, in areas near the border with Mozambique such as Nyanga, Honde Valley, Cashel Valley and Mutare, people are living in fear amid allegations that the ruling Zanu PF party played a part in rigging the elections in the neighbouring country.

Hundreds of Zimbabweans reportedly registered to vote in the elections.

Zanu PF have dismissed claims of rigging the elections.

There are already fears that Zimbabweans living in that county and near the border might be targeted.

Muchaenda Korera from Honde Valley told NewsDay that they were living in fear.

‘’I witnessed the Mozambique civil war between Frelimo and Renamo from 1977 to 1992 and those of us who are staying near the border were affected as some of the villagers were killed and what is happening now is of great concern to us,” he said.

Another villager in Chipinge weighed in saying: “We have heard of the reports of violence in Mozambique and we are living in fear that we might be caught in the crossfire.”

In the Mozambican civil war, government security forces and Renamo insurgents were accused of committing numerous human rights abuses, including the use of child soldiers and indiscriminately salting a significant percentage of the countryside with land mines.

Three neighbouring States — Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Malawi — eventually deployed troops to Mozambique to defend their economic interests against Renamo attacks.

The fear expressed by Zimbabweans comes at a time when Zimbabwean ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda said Zimbabweans should stay indoors until tempers have died down.

In an interview, Zanu PF Manicaland chairperson Tawanda Mukodza said they shared cordial relations with Mozambique.

“We do not think things will go out of control under the leadership of Southern African Development Community chairperson Emmerson Mnangagwa,” he said. “Yes we share the same border with Mozambique but we are safe.”

South Africa has also closed its border with Mozambique shortly after opening it on Thursday as post-election violence escalates.

Authorities warned South Africans to postpone non-essential visits to Mozambique.

Amnesty International recently said at least 20 people have died and hundreds more have been injured and arrested since the beginning of the protests in late October.

Zimbabwe will this week host an Extraordinary Summit of Sadc Heads of State and Government in Harare where the recent general elections in Mozambique and Botswana will be discussed.

The November 16 to 20 summit is also expected to discuss the situation in the DRC.