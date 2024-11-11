Source: Goromonzi farm robbery suspect arrested after CCTV captured images splashed on social media – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Police have arrested a 57-year-old suspect linked to a recent armed robbery incident in which cash and valuable items were seized from a Goromonzi farm by men whose images were captured on CCTV during the heist and later circulated on social media.

The suspects, some wearing balaclavas, pounced on Pircy farm in the Mashonaland East farming community outside Harare 3 November this year and held the farm owners captive for some time during the night.

They went on to seize US$3,000 cash and various clothes, two speakers, three cell phones, laptops, jewellery, groceries and three firearms.

The stolen property was estimated to be worth US$1,000, according to a police statement.

Coupled with images of the suspects, police launched an appeal for possible leads to the arrest of the suspects.

In a statement on Sunday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Sarezi Shonhiwa following a tip-off by the public.

Shonhiwa was arrested at Zin’anga Village, Seke on Saturday by detectives from CID Homicide, Harare.

“The suspect admitted to being one of the suspects and implicated Godfrey Mapanzure, Brian Chiyanwa, Tawanda Manokore and Mhofu (no further particulars known) as his accomplices.

“Investigations by the detectives revealed that Godfrey Mapanzure and Tawanda Manokore were arrested on 9 November 2024 in connection with a case of armed robbery which occurred in Mutorashanga,” Nyathi said.

He added, “Sarezi Shonhiwa and his accomplices are also clearing another case of armed robbery which occurred on 26 October 2024 along Christon Bank Road, Christon Bank, where a Toyota Rav 4 vehicle, registration number AEE 6525, a Star pistol, five cell phones and USD 760.00 cash were stolen.”

Nyathi thanked the public for volunteering information that led to the arrest of the suspects and further appealed for assistance that could lead to the rest of the suspects.