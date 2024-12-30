Festive season murder cases hit 49 

Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

A TOTAL 49 people have so far been killed countrywide in separate incidents during this festive season, an increase from 47 in the past two days.

Police has established that the murder cases are emanating from disputes at beer drinking binges or sporting activities, family and community disputes during gatherings, attacks by unknown suspects while walking at night, the settling of scores during the Christmas Day by individuals and groups and fighting over girlfriends, among others.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public not to solve disputes through violent ways.

Yesterday, police confirmed the arrest of Nomatter Kambandi (34) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on December 27, 2024 in which Tinashe Shavi died.

The suspect allegedly took the victim from his house in Whitecliff South, Zvimba, to an unknown destination after accusing him of theft.

The victim was later found lying lifeless in a locked wooden cabin with bruises on the face and shoulders.

Meanwhile, the ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect’s accomplices only identified as Drayton Mukandi, also known as Samutoko, Charles Manjoro and Freddy Josam.

Comm Nyathi said: “The ZRP also confirms the arrest of Clay Kanyemba (45) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Marongedza Village, Dotito, Mt Darwin on December 27, 2024 in which his father, Modias Kanyemba (71) died.

“The suspect had a misunderstanding with the victim in which he accused his father of casting the misfortune of failing to marry on him.

“A scuffle ensued resulting in the victim falling onto the ground. He died on the spot.”

Between December 20 and 26, 2024 at least 47 people were murdered countrywide.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with the number of murder cases which are being recorded throughout the country.

“A total of 47 cases of murder have been received during the period between December 20, 2024 to December 26, 2024,” Comm Nyathi said.

In one of the cases which occurred on December 25, 2024 at around 1900 hours at Machipisa Tuckshops, Mwenezi, Triangle, Mastard Chauke (22) had a misunderstanding with Tongai Moyo who had bumped onto him during a beer drinking spree.

Mastard Chauke threw a stone towards Tongai Moyo which hit Ostern Mangaru (29) on the chest instead.

The victim fell on the ground and died on the spot.

In another murder case which occurred on the same day at around 2100 hours, Learnmore Mudzengi (36) stabbed Sydney Mudzengi (21) with a Columbian knife once on the chest at Musavezi Business Centre, Shurugwi.

The suspect allegedly had a misunderstanding with the victim over a token which went missing whilst playing pool.

After committing the offence, the suspect fled from the scene and was later apprehended by the police for the due processes of the law to take course.

On December 26, 2024 at around 0100 hours and at a house in Kuwadzana 7, Harare, Nihipalakar Muyaya (22) allegedly assaulted his grandmother, Agnes Duri (70) with clenched fists and booted feet for not giving him a present during the Christmas period.

The victim was later found lying lifeless in her room with blood coming out of her mouth and ears.

The suspect was subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, the ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Polite Nyauro (23) who was found lifeless at Chipfuvamiti Primary School, Makonde, on December 26, 2024.

The victim had been reported missing after he had gone for a beer drinking binge at Chipfuvamiti Business Centre in the company of his two brothers on December 25, 2024.

Said Comm Nyathi: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to find peaceful methods of resolving disputes or differences at family and society level.

“The church, traditional leaders and general community is implored to come on board to ensure the public respect the sanctity of human life.

“The Police will continue to engage communities in order to promote the culture of law abiding citizens in all facets of life.”