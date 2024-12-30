Man strangles granny to death

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

A 22-year-old man from Kuwadzana 7 has appeared in court for allegedly strangling his 70-year-old grandmother to death while intoxicated.

Nihipalaakar Muyaya, was advised to apply for bail at the High Court when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo, facing charges of murder.

According to prosecutor Ms Dzidzai Josiah, the incident occurred between 1am and 5am on December 26 at house number 5291, Kuwadzana 7, Harare.

Muyaya, heavily intoxicated after returning from a nightclub, entered his grandmother, Agness Duri’s bedroom where she was fast asleep.

It is alleged that Muyaya began assaulting Duri, punching her in the face before strangling her with his bare hands.

The assault caused her profuse bleeding from the nose, ears and mouth. She also sustained deep wounds on her mouth and was unable to cry for help as Muyaya held her neck tightly.

After injuring Duri, Muyaya reportedly fell asleep on a sofa in the same room, leaving his grandmother struggling for her life.

Muyaya’s elder brother, Limbani (25), returned home from the same nightclub and discovered the horrific scene.