Source: Fidelity Printers and Refiners disburses $1,7 billion to gold miners | The Herald

Mr Peter Magaramombe

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR) has this year disbursed at least $1,7 billion from the Gold Development Initiative Fund (GDIF) meant to assist miners to improve production.

This was said by FPR acting General Manager Mr Peter Magaramombe during a tour to assess the company’s operations by the Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy.

FPR is a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and is the country’s sole buyer and refiner of gold.

The GDIF was established by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to capacitate gold miners through the provision of mining finance.

Mr Magaramombe said the money had been disbursed as of October 31.