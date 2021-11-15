Source: Ten girls win the Mambure Trust essay writing competition | The Herald

Dr Venganai with some of the ten winners.

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

TEN girls from various schools in Bikita district walked away with certificates, cash prizes, stationery, and hygiene packs at an essay writing competition prize giving ceremony held over the weekend.

The competition launched by Mambure Trust, a girl rights organisation, targeted girls aged between 11 and 17 years enrolled at any of the primary and secondary schools in the district.

The essay writing competition was initiated to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child.

Primary school learners wrote essays on the importance of sending girls to school, while secondary school learners wrote about how Covid-19 lockdowns affected girls in their communities.

The essays were marked by selected teachers in the district under the supervision of the Bikita District Schools Inspector (DSI) Mr James Mahofa and Mrs Chioniso Maradza, one of the schools’ inspectors.

Makanaka Zaba of Bikita Fashu School and Britney Chivasa from Chisungo School both scooped first prize in the secondary school category and each received a certificate, hygiene pack, and a cash prize.

The runners-up in this category included Kelly Hwami (Silveira), Grace Shoshore (Bikita Fashu), and Sarah Mahwengwa (Chisungo) who also walked away with certificates, hygiene packs, and a cash prize.

The hygiene packs included at least a bathing towel, bathing soaps, lotion, toothpaste, among others.

In the primary school category, Carren Garudzo from Domboshava primary school and Makanaka Chiherenge from Duma Primary school won the first prize and each walked away with a certificate, a cash prize and a hygiene pack.

Blessing Ndabuda, Hazel Shoniwa, and Ropafadzo Honye of Duma, Mungezi, and Gwariro schools, respectively, were runners-up and also received certificates, hygiene packs, stationery and a cash prize each.

Founder and director for Mambure Trust Dr Hellen Venganai said the aim of the essay competition is to encourage creativity, build confidence and leadership skills in girls through essay writing.

“The competition also seeks to promote visibility of the voices of girls in rural areas to the wider community,” she said.

The prize giving event, coordinated by one of the Schools Inspectors, Mrs Maradza, was attended by the Bikita District Schools Inspector, schools inspectors, National Association of Primary School Heads (NAPH) and National Association of Secondary School Heads (NASH) representatives, school heads of winning schools, teachers and learners.