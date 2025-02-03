Source: Fighting drug abuse in marginalised communities: The sad tale of a Murewa granny –Newsday Zimbabwe

NEAR the majestic Nyaguwe River, which separates Goromonzi and Murewa districts, stands the rustic home of a woman whose life has been consumed by her son’s descent into the depths of drug addiction.

Dadirai Mubayiwa (55), of Mberi village, is facing a deadly crisis as her 26-year-old second-born son has become violent and aggressive towards her due to drug abuse, posing a threat to her safety.

She clings to a faded photograph of her son as a child, a bittersweet reminder of the joyful memories that have been overshadowed by his addiction.

“I have been suffering abuse at the hands of my own child since 2020,” Mubayiwa recounted, her voice heavy with emotion.

“Initially, the abuse was verbal, but it escalated in 2021 when he started physically attacking me, his own mother.

“On one occasion, I was saved by sheer luck when he attempted to stab me with a knife while under the influence of drugs.

“He locked me in the hut, intending to kill me by setting it ablaze.”

She also revealed that when her son turns violent, she is forced to flee her own home to seek refuge at her neighbours’ dwellings

“Sometimes I survive by escaping and when things get too much, I sleep at my neighbour’s place,” she said, her eyes glistening with tears.

The theft of her possessions has only added to Mubayiwa’s anguish.

Her son has resorted to stealing items from their home to finance his addiction, a habit that began four years ago and has only worsened over time.

“In 2021, he started stealing from our home to fund his drug habit.

“I am now in a precarious situation, fearful of staying with him due to his violent outbursts.

“His behaviour has become increasingly erratic, and I suspect he may be using mutoriro [crystal methamphetamine],” she confessed, her voice tinged with despair.

Desperate for a solution, she is now seeking help to so that her son can go into rehabilitation.

As a villager in a remote community with limited resources and opportunities, she is struggling to make ends meet and cannot afford the costly rehabilitation programme her son so desperately needs.

Moreover, she is consumed by the worry that her son’s mental health may deteriorate to a deadly extent if he does not receive the necessary treatment.

The prospect of losing her child to drug and substance abuse and mental health struggles is a constant, unbearable weight on her mind.

“I reported the abuse to the police in 2021, which led to his arrest and a four-month prison sentence. However, this did not deter him, and his behaviour has only worsened. I believe he is still accessing drugs from local dealers, despite my efforts to intervene,” Mubayiwa said.

“The police have not taken my complaints seriously, and I feel helpless. I am currently staying with his younger brother, who has had to quit his job to care of me and ensure my safety.”

Leah Gahadzikwa (52), who resides in the neighbouring village of Shambare, also expressed frustration at the prevalence of drug abuse among young people in this poor community.

“Drug abuse is a ticking time bomb, threatening to destroy the very fabric of our society,” she said.

According to medical expert Johannes Marisa, the effects of substance abuse are far-reaching and devastating, impacting not only the individual, but also their loved ones and communities.

“Depression, anxiety, suicide, social neglect are very common. Health problems can come with effects on heart, lungs, liver if toxic drugs are abused,” Marisa warned.

“The health implications are equally alarming. Toxic drugs can wreak havoc on the heart, lungs and liver, while substance-induced psychosis can lead to a loss of cognitive function.

“The thought of school leavers succumbing to psychosis after investing thousands of dollars in their education is a sobering reality.

“The social stigma associated with substance abuse can also lead to a loss of social standing, further exacerbating the problem.”

Marisa advocated for a multi-pronged approach.

“Yes drug peddlers should be rooted out from communities, prosecution done and deterrent punishments given,” he said.

“We should not forget extensive health education to educate the populace about the catastrophic effects of drugs.”

Some youths have been consuming illicit alcoholic drinks popularly known as tumbwa, which is believed to be brewed using decayed food items and other hazardous substances.

This beer is being homemade in areas such as Epworth and Mbare.

Since no laboratory tests are conducted before selling, it poses an even greater risk to human health.

Assun Gutu, a young man who has witnessed the negative impact of tumbwa on human health, highlighted that the illicit drink is leading to marriage break-ups in some families.

A young man who requested anonymity revealed that tumbwa beer had rendered his manhood useless.

“Excessive drinking has resulted in erectile dysfunction, I am worried about it,” he said.

According to a survey released in November last year, conducted by Afrobarometer in Zimbabwe on drug abuse, substance abuse is a pervasive problem in the country, with 79% of citizens reporting that it is widespread in their communities.

“Eight in 10 Zimbabweans (79%) report that drug and substance abuse is widespread in their communities, including a majority (56%) who consider it to be ‘very’ widespread,” Afrobarometer said.

To combat the problem, the statement highlighted that Zimbabweans believe that there is need for arresting and imposing severe penalties on offenders, educating citizens on the dangers of drug abuse, among others solutions.

“Arresting and imposing severe penalties on offenders is most widely seen as an effective strategy to curb drug and substance abuse, followed by educating citizens on the dangers of drug abuse and intensifying efforts to reduce drug peddling,” it read.

“Most citizens say they trust schools and family members to play an effective role in combating drug abuse in Zimbabwe, while lesser majorities express confidence in religious leaders and judges and magistrates.”