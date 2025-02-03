Source: Nkulumane MP looks to NGOs, corporate sector for income-generating projects –Newsday Zimbabwe

NKULUMANE Member of Parliament Desire Moyo has revealed that they are in the process of mobilising resources to address social and economic challenges faced by the constituency.

Moyo told Southern Eye that they will be engaging potential donors, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and corporate partners so that they support key projects and initiatives.

“We will establish income-generating projects to ensure sustainability and reduce reliance on external funding,” he said.

“Strengthen financial accountability to build trust and attract further support.

“Building on the successes of 2024, the following projects will be expanded: Women empowerment programmes, including additional support for chicken-rearing and other income-generating activities.”

Added Moyo: “Youth training programmes in climate change advocacy, entrepreneurship and leadership. Infrastructure development, with a focus on solarised boreholes, ECD furniture, and the Nkulumane Food and Nutrition classroom (will also be expanded).”

He said they would utilise digital platforms to disseminate information and engage with residents more effectively, emphasising that the clusters and committees established in 2024 will be further empowered to identify and prioritise community needs.

Moyo underscored the need for enhancing community participation and ownership of development initiatives to foster a sense of unity, pride and empowerment among residents.

“(We need to) address pressing issues such as crime, unemployment and resource constraints. (We will) partner NGOs and environmental experts to introduce new initiatives focused on tree planting, clean-up campaigns and climate change education in schools. (We also need to) educate and empower young people to become climate champions and reduce the carbon footprint of Nkulumane constituency,” the parliamentarian said.

According to Moyo, they will implement targeted programmes to support women’s economic empowerment such as vocational training, microfinance workshops and entrepreneurial mentorship programmes.

He highlited that last March, the constituency embarked on the critical task of crafting the Nkulumane Constituency Development Plan (NCDP).

This foundational document serves as the blueprint for all developmental activities within Nkulumane.

“(We need) to establish a participatory framework where community members can contribute to decision making,” Moyo said.

“The crafting of the NCDP provided a clear roadmap for development, aligning all stakeholders towards common goals.

“By involving representatives from various clusters, the process fostered inclusivity and ensured that the plan reflected the unique needs of different community groups.”