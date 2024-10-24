Source: Fire disrupts business at Haddon and Sly complex in Bulawayo’s CBD – #Asakhe – CITE

Business activities came to a halt at the Haddon and Sly complex along Fife Street in Bulawayo’s central business district (CBD) on Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out, reportedly due to an electrical fault.

The fire brigade swiftly responded to the scene and managed to contain the blaze.

When the CITE news team arrived at the complex, business owners were being instructed to gather their belongings and close up for the day as the fault was being addressed.

Sources within the complex indicated that the fire originated at Shop 5L on the ground floor, starting in the ceiling as a result of an electrical fault.

“The fire was spreading through the ceiling and slowly advancing towards the first floor, but it was extinguished before it could reach other shops,” they said.

Several shop owners, who spoke anonymously, expressed concerns about the state of the building’s wiring, saying it is outdated and in need of replacement.

“We are worried about the safety of our merchandise. We hope the issue will be thoroughly addressed today, identifying the root cause and finding a lasting solution to prevent such incidents in the future,” said one shop owner.

A witness who was inside the building when the fire started recounted, “There were flames in the ceiling on the ground floor, and we saw smoke rising to the first floor. We were quickly told to evacuate the building. It was a frightening experience, but we are relieved that it was brought under control in time.”

Business owners at the complex are eager for the building to reopen as promised, fearing potential revenue loss.

“We’re concerned about our stock. We want to remove it from the premises just in case the complex remains closed for an extended period. Our livelihood depends on this business,” they said.

One businessperson added, “This issue needs to be resolved quickly. The building owner has the resources—after all, we just paid rent recently and didn’t expect this to happen. Everyone here pays on time, and if we’re even a little late, they lock us out. We hope the repairs will be completed by the end of the day so that we can resume work tomorrow.”