Epworth man jailed 20 years for stealing TelOne cables

A 37-YEAR-OLD Epworth man, Shakespeare Dambaza, has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for stealing TelOne cables weighing 40kgs.

Dambaza was convicted on two counts of contravening the Telecommunications Act and Copper Control Act.

Harare provincial magistrate Ruth Moyo heard that on October 15 this year, Dambaza and his accomplice Fanuel Ziwenjere stole PTC cables from TelOne Msasa depot.

The matter came to light after Dambaza was spotted by the police and a security guard who were on patrol, leading to his arrest.

The court heard that Dambaza failed to produce any licence or permit authorizing him to possess the copper cables.