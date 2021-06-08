Source: Fire guts Kwekwe Hospital staff quarters – ZimGazette

NINE families including doctors, physiotherapist, nurses and an administrator lost property worth thousands of dollars after a fire destroyed staff quarters at Kwekwe General Hospital this morning.

Kwekwe General Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Patricia Mapanda confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that a fire broke out, razed one of the staff residences and destroyed property. The staff members including doctors lost almost everything as they did not get time to remove their property,” said Dr Mapanda