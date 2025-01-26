Source: Five Arrested For Vandalising Electricity Transformer In Mudzi

Police have arrested five people on allegations of vandalising a Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) transformer at Mazezuru Secondary School in Mudzi, Mutoko, on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the arrest of the suspects resulted in the recovery of 60 kilograms of copper windings, two bolt cutters, a shift spanner, two kitchen knives, and their getaway vehicle. Police said:

The ZRP confirms the arrest of Phillip Chitawa (43), Steven Nyakabau (31), Patson Gurupira (28), Clayton Nyakatonje (24) and Marry Ngono (33) for vandalism of a 100 KW ZETDC transformer at Mazezuru Secondary School, Mudzi, Mutoko on 23/01/25. The arrest led to the recovery of 60 kilogrammes of copper windings, two bolt cutters, a shift spanner, two kitchen knives and the suspects’ getaway car, a Toyota Chaser, registration number ADD 1539. The suspects are also linked to a case of vandalism of ZETDC transformer which occurred at Chingwena Secondary School, Nyamapanda in December 2024.

In August 2024, a 41-year-old man from Zvishavane, Midlands Province, received a 10-year prison sentence for vandalising electricity infrastructure.

Emmanuel Sibanda appeared before the Zvishavane Magistrates’ Court, facing charges of contravening the Electricity Act.

He was specifically accused of cutting, damaging, destroying, or interfering with apparatus used for generating, transmitting, distributing, or supplying electricity.

ZESA Executive Chairman Sydney Gata highlighted that, over the five years leading up to June 2024, there have been 7,186 cases of vandalism, resulting in a staggering cost of US$24.4 million.