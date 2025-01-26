ZACC Denies Involvement In Cross-Border Truck Driver’s Death

The commission emphasized its mandate to promote honesty, financial discipline, and transparency. The statement reads:

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has noted with concern a video circulating on social media platforms, falsely accusing the Commission of causing the death of a cross-border truck driver.

According to media reports, the truck driver “died in a head-on collision following a high-speed chase” with a vehicle alleged to be on an anti-smuggling operation.

The Commission extends heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family and places on record that it is not part of any anti-smuggling operation.

As an institution mandated, among other things, to promote honesty, financial discipline and transparency, the Commission implores Zimbabweans to declare goods and pay taxes at the ports of entry. Tax evasion is a criminal offence.

The Commission also advises that lately, there has been an alarming increase in the number of persons and purported non-governmental organisations impersonating ZACC and its officials.

Impostors from these bogus organisations induce fear in their victims, coercing them to pay bribes so they can ‘drop charges’ against them.