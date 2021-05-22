Source: Fly Africa to resume flights next month | The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

Fly Africa Zimbabwe is expected to resume flights next month following the commissioning of a Boeing 737-500 at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday.

The company suspended flights in 2015 due to various operational issues that have since been resolved following a change in management.

The company is expected to take delivery of two more 737-500 planes in three weeks that are currently in South Africa going through D checks while another one is expected by the end of the year.

Flights are expected to resume on June 15.

When it resumes operations the airline will service the Harare-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls route and the Harare-Johannesburg-Cape Town route.

Speaking at the occasion, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Allowance Sango commended the company for resuming operations and pledged Government support in ensuring its success.

He said its success would enhance Zimbabwe’s profile as a safe investment and tourism destination.

“This is one such even as it marks an indigenous impetus at propriety level. This investment will benefit our country and future generations to come as it provides them a platform to start from,” Mr Sango said.

He added that the relocation of the company’s operations from South Africa to Zimbabwe was a sign of confidence in the country as an investment destination.

Fly Africa Zimbabwe chairman Mr Cassidy Mugwagwa said they had overcome myriad challenges to resume operations and thanked Government for creating an enabling environment for young indigenous Zimbabweans to flourish.

“Fly Africa is a 100 percent local, a 100 percent Zimbabwean and will hopefully contribute to Zimbabwe’s capacity to generate foreign currency,” he said.

He said their target was to spread to operations within the Sadc region and own eight aircraft in five years’ time.