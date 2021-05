Source: Zimbabwe’s vice president confirms lockdown in central city

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s vice president has announced the government is imposing a two-week lockdown on the central city of Kwekwe because the COVID-19 variant dominant in India has been detected there.

Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the country’s health minister, issued a statement Friday saying activities in Kwekwe, a city of more than 100,000, will be restricted for two weeks starting Friday.