Source: Foreign tourists denied bail after video, sex toy arrests -Newsday Zimbabwe

Masvingo provincial magistrate

THE two foreign tourists nabbed last week in Masvingo for allegedly publishing falsehoods and for possessing a sex toy have been denied bail.

Masvingo provincial magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi on Tuesday ruled that Lucas Slavik from Czech Republic and Tom Ssekamwa from Uganda committed the offences they are charged with. He said that if released, the two were likely to interfere with investigation or abscond because of the country’s porous borders.

Slavik’s charge was altered from spreading falsehoods to publishing a false statement with intention to incite the public. Slavik is alleged to have recorded a statement in a video in which he said that there was no water and electricity in Masvingo.

Masvingo, according to the defence lawyer, is going for days without water and 12 hours without electricity.

Ssekamwa who was found with a sex toy is being charged with violation of the Censorship Act Chapter 26 1 (a).

The duo, remanded to August 16 for trial, is being represented by Knowledge Mabvure.