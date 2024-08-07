Source: Minerva International Chess Open changes hands –Newsday Zimbabwe

2024 Minerva International Zimbabwe Chess Open Tournament winners, Refiloe Mudodo, left and Roy Mwadzura.

MINERVA International Chess Open Tournament experienced a change of guard, with Refiloe Mudodo and Roy Mwadzura emerging victorious at this year’s edition held in Harare.

The event hosted by the Zimbabwe Chess Federation (ZCF) attracted over 200 players including primary school kids and veterans.

Woman Candidate Master Mododo scored 8,5 points to claim the coveted prize, beating into second place, Linda Shaba, who garnered 7 points. Botswana’s Maya Otimile won bronze on 6,5 points, and Hazel Masango (6,5) and Zimbabwe national champion Christine Makwena (5) finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

In the men’s category, FIDE Master (FM) Mwadzura was joint-first with Zambian FM Chola Musonda but won the tournament on tie-break points.

FM Banele Mhango of South Africa was in third place on 7,5 points, while last year’s winner, FM Jemusse Zhemba, finished in fourth place on seven points. International Master Providence Oatlhotse of Botswana, on seven points, finished in fifth place.

Minerva human resources director Godwin Mudiwa said they have taken the risk to help the youths out of the streets through their continued involvement in chess.

“Minerva sees a partnership with ZCF. Our businesses are alike. Chess is an intellectual sport. Minvera is an intellectual company we are involved in risk management. So, we see synergies,” said Mudiwa.

“But, more importantly, chess is a spot that is growing, especially in the young people, and we want to help the young people to have something that they can do for themselves. If we can take young people out from the streets and let them play chess and do something with their lives, I think that will be a win, and that is why we keep supporting chess. The ZCF Open Tournament is spreading its wings, and it’s doing very well because if it can attract players from the region, it means that we are being recognised as Zimbabwe, so that’s also good for us.”

ZCF secretary-general Todd Mapingire, while observing the devastating loss of the association’s planning development director Clive Mphambela, thanked Minerva for being an all-weather friend.

“We are still to come to terms with the death of our development director; it took us by surprise and left us crippled; we continue to mourn with faith,” Mapingire said.

“We are excited that this time we didn’t have to call Minerva for support. They phoned us asking what we needed to make this year’s event a success. We are grateful that we continue to have a symbiotic relationship with them, and they are committed to being with us for the long haul.”

Mphambela, who was also the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggles, died in a car accident a fortnight back.