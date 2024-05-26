Harare attorney busted with sachet of cocaine stashed in car door panel, says police

HARARE – Former Attorney General Sobusa Gula-Ndebele’s son, Eleph Khumbula Gula-Ndebele, 39, has been arrested for unlawful possession of Cocaine.

Khumbula Gula- Ndebele, who is also a lawyer, was implicated in a case of dealing in dangerous drugs by a victim of drug abuse, Tsitsi Vundla who was arrested in March 2024.

Also arrested were Talent Mapanga, Takunda Godoka, Tanaka Chimuka, Tapiwa Mutebuka and Sam Chasaya.

Khumbula Gula-Ndebele is also the managing director of a start-up, Nyama dot Bantu.

His father Sobus Gula-Ndebele was Zimbabwe’s Attorney General for the short stint covering 2006 and 2008.

According to police, on 24 May 2024, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare arrested Khumbula Gula-Ndebele after receiving information that he was at a house along Knightsbridge Road, Highlands, Harare.

The arrest led to the recovery of a sachet containing cocaine which was stashed in the front door panel of the suspect’s vehicle, a VW Polo, registration number ABF 8319.

Police vowed to continue with the fight against drug and substance abuse in the country.

“Members of the public are implored to continue supplying information to the police pertaining to suspects involved in drug and substance abuse on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” said national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.