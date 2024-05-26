Source: Serious fodder shortage hits Zim’s dairy industry – The Standard

ZIMBABWE is facing a significant fodder shortage, resulting in an estimated annual loss of 8,3 million litres of milk, valued at approximately US$4,6 million, a dairy industry official has said.

This shortage has a substantial impact on the livestock sector, affecting milk production and the overall economy.

The feed and fodder sector is critical to the country’s agricultural and livestock economy, with dairy farming being a significant contributor to the country’s agricultural gross domestic product.

But the impact of Covid-19, climate shocks, and the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has had significant implications for livestock farmers and those involved in the feed sector.

These crises have severely disrupted Zimbabwe’s feed and fodder input and supply chains, resulting in shortages. This has significant implications for development objectives, livelihoods, food security, and nutrition.

Speaking during the launch of a multi-stakeholder platform (MSP) for the feed and fodder sector in Harare last week, Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers national vice-chairman Elvis Gwanzura said dairy farmers were losing a lot of revenue through fodder shortage.

“Losses are being incurred by the value chain due to decline in milk production during the dry season,” Gwanzura said.

“The annual total volume of forgone milk as a result of fodder shortage is approximately 8,3 million litres.

“At an average cost per litre of US$0,55, the value being lost on raw milk is approximately US$4,6 million.”

He later told Standardbusiness that the losses could be “higher and it doesn’t factor in diseases that may result from inadequate fodder management and inadequate health management of cattle.”

Raw milk annual production increased by 9% from 91,4 million litres in 2022 to 99,8 million liters in 2023. A gap still exists as annual demand stands at approximately 131 million litres.

“Limited growth anticipated in 2024 due to the El Nino induced drought and tough operating environment,” Gwanzura said.

“It goes without saying that feed and fodder management is critical to dairy. It is all about the nutrition that feed and fodder breeds to milk production.”

Feed constitutes 70 to 80% of the total cost of milk and animal production and the crises have exposed the significant weaknesses and vulnerabilities in the African feed and fodder input and supply chains.

Addressing feed and fodder shortage in the short-term protects livelihoods and ensures business continuity and sustainable livelihoods.

The MSP is part of the resilient African feed and fodder systems project (RAFFS project) launched in Zimbabwe last year.

The project is spearheaded by the African Union-InterAfrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

It seeks to address the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate shocks, and the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

These crises have severely disrupted Africa’s feed and fodder input and supply chains, resulting in shortages.

This has significant implications for development objectives, livelihoods, food security, and nutrition.

In order to address these shortages, AU-IBAR said multi-stakeholder actions, coordination, and investments are required.

Existing efforts are fragmented, and critical gaps exist in data, efficiency, coordination, and reforms.

The African Union recognises the importance of food and nutrition security and has prioritised strengthening agro-food systems, health, and social protection for accelerated development.

Officiating at the MSP launch, Agriculture deputy minister Davis Marapira emphasised the importance of the RAFFS project in building resilience and reducing livestock deaths caused by hunger.

Zimbabwe became the fifth country, along with Kenya, Uganda, Cameroon, and Nigeria, to launch such a platform for this sector.

The country is currently focused on three main agricultural priorities: improving fodder availability, enhancing dairy farming practices, and supporting smallholder farmers.

These efforts are aimed at creating a more resilient and productive agricultural sector, ensuring food security, increasing rural incomes, and promoting sustainable agricultural development.

The country produces various types of fodder, including grass hay, maize silage, wheat straw, and lucerne.

These are crucial for maintaining livestock health and productivity, especially during the dry season when natural pastures are insufficient.