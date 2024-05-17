Source: Former minister Eunice Sandi Moyo dies -Newsday Zimbabwe

Former Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Eunice Sandi Moyo has died aged 78.

Sandi Moyo died at Mater dei Hospital in Bulawayo today.

Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Jabulani Sibanda confirmed the death of the of former ruling party’s politburo member.

“I just heard about it right now, therefore there is no further information l can give you because i just got off from a call right now,” Sibanda said.

Sandi Moyo was born November 8, 1946 in Bulilima-Mangwe, Matabeleland South.

She was a member of Zanu PF’s politburo for a long time during late ruler Robert Mugabe’s era.

More details to follow