Source: Sikhala bemoans assault on democracy -Newsday Zimbabwe

OPPOSITION politician Job Sikhala has told a United Nations and Human Rights and Democracy Summit in Geneva that his arrest showcased the closure of democratic space in Zimbabwe.

Sikhala delivered the emotional address at the summit on Wednesday narrating his ordeal during the more than 595 days incarceration over charges of incitement to violence.

He was charged over the violence that rocked the funeral of Citizens Coalition for Change activist Moreblessing Ali who was murdered by jailed Zanu PF activist Pius Mukandi.

Sikhala said his arrest was part of a greater ploy to halt him from participating in the August 2023 general polls as Zanu PF prepared to steal the election.

“In July 2023, they passed ‘The Patriot Act’, a new, repressive legislation curtailing freedom of speech and association,” he said.

“According to [President Emmerson] Mnangagwa’s corrupt regime, I am committing a crime just by standing here and talking to you today and giving the testimony of what they did to me.

“They plan to pass the Private Voluntary Organisations Bill this year, which will give the registrar unchecked authority to block pro-democracy and human rights organisations.”

Sikhala said during his incarceration the regime denied him a medical doctor of his choice.

“In fact, my persecution marked the closure of democratic space in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Zanu PF director of information Farai Marapira could not be reached for comment as he is currently outside the country.

Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa was not picking calls and had not responded to questions sent through his WhatsApp by the time of going to Press.

However Zanu PF troll X accounts tore into Sikhala’s address saying he was playing to the tune of the West.

“Job ‘Judas Iscariot’ Sikhala is celebrating being the best sellout of the year in Geneva,” posted The Voice of The People on X.