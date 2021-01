Source: Former Zanu PF MP Chigumba dies – NewsDay Zimbabwe

Former Zanu PF Chitungwiza South legislator, Christopher Chigumba, has died. Chigumba succumbed to COVID-19.

Chigumba is said to have died at a local hospital where he had been admitted.

Mourners are gathered in Tynwald, Harare.

Chigumba was father to Mac Christopher Chigumba (Jnr), ex-husband to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson, Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba.

More details to follow…