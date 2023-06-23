Freeman to perform in Dubai 

Jezz Da Don Dada (left) and Freeman.

Zimdancehall chanter Freeman real name Sylvester Chizanga will perform live in Dubai at a show dubbed ‘Madirirano Dubai’ hosted by Simba Bodyslam.

The show will be at Golden Tulip Hotel Al Barsha on July 1.

Freeman’s camp through his manager Dj Whatta confirmed their Dubai tour as one of the key shows as they take ‘David and Goliath’ album to their international fans.

“As usual, we want to assure our fans in the UAE of a performance they will cherish forever.

“Thanks to our mentor in the Zimbabwean music industry, Simba Bodyslam, for making this event a success. We are ready and eager to enthral our fans at ‘Madirirano Dubai,”’ he said.

Cementing this, was the ‘Joina City’ hit maker who posted a video on his social media platform.

Freeman called on all of his fans in UAE to come in numbers for the show as it coincides with a public holiday according to UAE’s calendar.

The HKD boss, as he is affectionately known will be supported by Jezz Da Don Dada, DJ Fantafire, DJ Cboy, and surprise guest artistes from Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice is the second and the larger of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam.

It honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God’s command. It’s a time for Eid prayers, animal slaughter, charity, social gatherings, festive meals, gift-giving and will take place from June 28th — July 1st , 2023.

At a time when he is still riding high with his 19th studio album, “David and Goliath”, Freeman’s fans are expecting to have a feel of new tracks.

“Dancehall doctor is my favourite artiste; I can’t wait to see him perform live in Dubai. Since his last album where he featured Chris Martin, I can’t wait to see him sample songs from this year’s album,” said Andrew Charumbira, an HKD enthusiast.

The popular Zimdancehall chanter, recently walked away the biggest winner at the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA), which were held on June 3rd, 2023 in Harare.

He scooped four awards, namely; Best Male Artist, Best ZimDancehall, Best Album & Song of The Year.

The awards showcased the best of what Zimbabwean music has to offer, and they provided a platform for Zimbabwean artists to reach a wider audience.

Born on June 22, 1988 in Bindura, Freeman will take the opportunity to celebrate his birthday with his fans in Dubai

The venue of the show is slowly becoming a favourite spot for Zimbabwean artistes. Recently, Feli Nandi put up a well-coordinated show at the same hotel.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean creatives in the UAE are keeping up with the world competition and call to promote the African culture at a global setting.

One of the creatives, Batsi Madzonga, has published a series of books, “Ariana Learns Shona/Dylan Learns Shona.” The books are meant to promote the learning of our Shona language and more series are yet to come.